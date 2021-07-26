Pilots of American Airlines are being urged to save jet fuel.

American Airlines advised its pilots to save as much fuel as possible on Monday, saying that a supply shortage in the United States is posing a threat to the company’s operations.

In a communication to pilots, Managing Director of Flight Operations John Dudley urged, “Use all available fuel reduction methods when practicable.” “Every gallon of jet fuel saved makes a difference.”

Fuel shortages, as well as trucks to transport it and drivers, are contributing to the supply deficit, according to Dudley.

“These issues are affecting not only airports and airlines, but also attempts to combat significant forest fires on the West Coast,” according to the memo.

The fuel shortage is the latest issue for US airlines, which are seeing a vaccine-fueled rise in travel demand following a dramatic drop last year during the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokeswoman for American Airlines addressed questions to the airline trade group Airlines for America, claiming that the problem was not unique to the carrier.

Airlines for America did not respond to a request for comment right away.

The warning comes after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and three members of the Nevada congressional delegation said they had been informed of “possible jet fuel shortages” at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in a statement released Saturday.

“Our immediate priority is on ensuring that resources to tackle western wildfires are not hampered, and that Nevadans and visitors have as little inconvenience as possible,” Nevada officials stated in a statement.

Delta claimed there was “no operational impact” on customers in Reno, but that “the main issue” was the loss of pipeline capacity due to the outbreak, and that it urged US authorities to collaborate with pipelines and airlines “to allow room on the pipelines to transfer the needed jet fuel to the airports.”

Fuel shortages were first discovered in the western United States, but “are now being reported at American stations across the country,” according to Dudley, who also predicted fuel delivery delays until mid-August.

When planes travel from locations where fuel is plentiful to cities where supplies are scarce, Dennis Tajer, a representative for the Allied Pilots Association (APA), anticipates pilots to carry more fuel than is required to finish their route.

Tajer told AFP that pilots must be aware of the additional weight caused by extra fuel, and that “safety is the most important thing.”

Dudley also asked pilots to inform American Airlines dispatchers as soon as possible “if it is essential to land en route” and emphasized that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.