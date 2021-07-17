Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia experience elation and tears as they prepare for a downsized Hajj.

After being picked for this weekend’s smaller hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, an Indian family of five erupted into tears of joy, but hundreds of thousands of other candidates were disappointed.

This year’s hajj will be open to up to 60,000 Saudi Arabian Muslims, generating jealousy and admiration among millions of worldwide pilgrims who have been prohibited for the second year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were picked from over 558,000 candidates — all citizens or inhabitants of the monarchy – using an online vetting mechanism.

The annual ritual is a basic component of Islam, and all able-bodied Muslims should participate in it at least once in their lives.

Ameen, a 58-year-old Indian oil contractor located in Dammam, was chosen for the rite together with his wife and three adult children.

“We are ecstatic,” Ameen, who only supplied his first name, said.

“So many of our relatives and friends were turned down,” he told AFP.

The five-day pilgrimage, which begins on Saturday, is limited to Kingdom citizens who have been properly immunized and are between the ages of 18 and 65, with no chronic ailments, according to the hajj ministry.

The chosen pilgrims come from 150 different nations, with a preference for those who are undertaking the ritual for the first time, according to the statement.

After getting chosen, Egyptian pharmacist Mohammed El Eter stated, “I feel like I won a lottery.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experience in one’s life. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, to be chosen from among so many applicants,” the 31-year-old told AFP.

On Twitter, the hajj ministry got agonized questions regarding the carefully controlled government lottery from rejected applicants.

One Twitter user stated, “We’re still waiting to be accepted, like if we’re taking an exam.”

If they have the financial resources, all Muslims are obligated to do the hajj to the holy city of Mecca at least once in their lives.

Believers flock to the city for several days of rituals retracing the Prophet Mohammed’s last journey.

Last year, Saudi authorities made a highly sensitive choice to stage the smallest hajj in recent history in order to prevent it from becoming a super-spreader event for the fatal illness.

Last year, authorities indicated just 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed, but local media reported that up to 10,000 did.

Despite the fact that a larger number of pilgrims were chosen this year, it is still a far cry from the 2.5 million who went the year before. Brief News from Washington Newsday.