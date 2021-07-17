Pilgrims Arrive In Mecca For The Pandemic Hajj For The Second Time

Pilgrims began gathering in Mecca on Saturday for the second smaller hajj performed during the coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks and walking on separated roads around Islam’s holiest site.

Only 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to participate, in an attempt to duplicate last year’s achievement, which saw no virus outbreak over the five-day rite.

This year’s hajj, with participants picked by lottery, is larger than the scaled-back version held in 2020 but far smaller than in normal times, inflaming animosity among Muslims around the world who are once again prohibited.

Pilgrims began completing the “tawaf,” the circumambulation of the Kaaba, a massive cubic edifice draped in golden-embroidered black cloth toward which Muslims around the world pray, after being loaded onto buses and transported to Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

Many people wore umbrellas to keep cool in the sweltering July heat.

“6,000 people enter every three hours to complete the tawaf of arrival,” said Hisham al-Saeed, a spokesman for the hajj ministry. “A sterilizing process is carried out at the sanctuary once each group leaves.”

The hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars and must be performed by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. It is normally one of the world’s largest yearly religious gatherings, with 2.5 million people expected to participate in 2019.

It is made up of a series of religious rites that begin on Sunday and last for five days in Islam’s holiest city and its environs in western Saudi Arabia.

This year’s chosen ones included Ameen, a 58-year-old Indian oil contractor based in Dammam, who, along with his wife and three adult children, was chosen for the rite.

“We are ecstatic,” Ameen exclaimed.

“So many of our relatives and friends were turned down,” he told AFP.

In light of the epidemic and the advent of new varieties, the hajj ministry said earlier this month that it was working on the “highest levels of health measures.”

Saudi Arabia, like the other Gulf countries, has considerable expatriate populations from South Asia, the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East.

After getting chosen, Egyptian pharmacist Mohammed El Eter stated, “I feel like I won a lottery.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experience in one’s life. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, to be chosen from among so many applicants,” the 31-year-old told AFP.

The event is limited, having been chosen from over 558,000 candidates through an online verification method. Brief News from Washington Newsday.