Pilgrims are flocking to Mecca for the second Pandemic Hajj.

Only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to participate in the second smaller hajj held during the coronavirus outbreak, which begins on Saturday in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The monarchy hopes to build on last year’s success, which saw no viral outbreak over the five-day ceremony but sparked outrage among Muslims throughout the world.

It is enabling 60,000 Saudi Arabian residents to participate in a lottery, which is higher than in 2020 but significantly fewer than in normal circumstances. On Sunday, religious rites will commence.

Ameen, a 58-year-old Indian oil contractor located in Dammam, was chosen for the rite together with his wife and three adult children.

“We are ecstatic,” Ameen, who only supplied his first name, said.

“So many of our relatives and friends were turned down,” he told AFP.

In 2019, around 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world took part in the annual hajj, a basic pillar of Islam that all able-bodied Muslims must perform at least once in their lives.

In light of the epidemic and the advent of new varieties, the hajj ministry said earlier this month that it was working on the “highest levels of health measures.”

Saudi Arabia, like the other Gulf countries, has considerable expatriate populations from South Asia, the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East.

After getting chosen, Egyptian pharmacist Mohammed El Eter stated, “I feel like I won a lottery.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experience in one’s life. I thank God for giving me this opportunity, to be chosen from among so many applicants,” the 31-year-old told AFP.

On the Al-Ekhbariya news channel, workers were seen disinfecting the space of the Grand Mosque around the Kaaba — Islam’s center point, to which all Muslims pray – in preparation for the commencement of ceremonies.

The faithful will begin circling the Kaaba on Saturday before beginning the hajj on Sunday.

The event is limited to people who have been fully vaccinated and are between the ages of 18 and 65, with no chronic ailments, according to the hajj ministry, who were chosen from over 558,000 candidates using an online vetting system.

Pilgrims would be segregated into 20 groups, “to limit any exposure to to those 20, minimizing the spread of infection,” according to ministry undersecretary Mohammad al-Bijawi.

More than 507,000 coronavirus infections have been reported in Saudi Arabia, with over 8,000 deaths.

More than 20 million vaccination doses have been distributed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.