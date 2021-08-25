Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has announced that he will run for Vice President in 2022.

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has announced that he will run for vice president next year to continue his “crusade” against drugs and insurgents, a decision that critics say is a “smokescreen” motivated by fear of criminal charges.

Duterte, who was elected in 2016 and is forbidden from seeking re-election by the constitution, has previously expressed interest in running for the country’s second highest post.

“I will run for vice president,” Duterte stated in a pre-recorded address late Tuesday, confirming his PDP-Laban party’s earlier declaration that he had decided to compete for the job.

“Then I’ll continue the crusade,” he says. I’m concerned about drugs, insurgency – well, insurgency comes first, then criminality, then drugs.

“I may not have the authority to give counsel or direction, but I can always express my opinions in public.”

Duterte has conducted a deadly campaign against drug users and dealers since assuming office, which rights groups believe has murdered tens of thousands of people.

Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court (ICC) are attempting to open a complete investigation into the killings.

As Duterte sought to put an end to the decades-long struggle, he targeted communist fighters and their suspected supporters.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Duterte’s longtime senior adviser, is anticipated to be endorsed by the PDP-Laban as its presidential contender in the May election.

A party section loyal to boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao, on the other hand, said that a Go-Duterte ticket was a “smokescreen” to shield Duterte’s daughter, Sara, from political attacks. Sara is generally expected to run for president.

A sitting president formerly enjoyed legal immunity, according to the Supreme Court. However, whether such protection should be extended to the vice president is a point of contention.

If Sara Duterte or Go win, they will be able to protect Duterte from criminal prosecution.

According to recent polls, Sara, who is a member of a different political party than her father, has the greatest voter support among probable contenders, including Pacquiao.

In the Philippines, the vice president and president are elected independently, with the former taking over as president if the latter dies, becomes disabled, or resigns.

According to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Duterte indicated in statements edited out of the recording of Tuesday’s address that if Sara runs for president, he and Go will withdraw from the campaign.

Sara wrote on Facebook that her father just informed her of his preparations for a Go-Duterte ticket and begged her to support it or accept Go as her vice president.

