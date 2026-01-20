Pharma Push: Tanzania’s $25 Billion Gamble to Cut Medicine Imports

Tanzania has embarked on a game-changing initiative to overhaul its pharmaceutical industry, aiming to produce half of its medicines locally and drastically reduce its dependence on foreign imports. The ambitious move is part of a wider strategy to reduce the annual Sh130 billion ($1 billion) spent on importing pharmaceuticals, which the government sees as unsustainable.

In a keynote address at the Tanzania Pharmaceutical Production Investment Forum in Dar es Salaam on January 19, 2026, Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa declared that the country can no longer rely on foreign suppliers for its health security. “National health security cannot be built on dependence,” he said, emphasizing the lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, when global supply chains faltered and left African nations struggling to access essential drugs.

Strategic Manufacturing Hubs

At the heart of this transformation is the creation of specialized pharmaceutical hubs, including the Kibaha industrial park and Mloganzila cluster. With a total investment of Sh25 billion ($200 million), Tanzania plans to develop a state-of-the-art shared laboratory facility valued at Sh1.3 billion ($10 million), which will allow local manufacturers to conduct bio-equivalence and quality testing in-country, avoiding the costly process of sending samples to Europe or India.

The government is fast-tracking the development of a 40,000-square-meter industrial park in Kibaha, promising to streamline bureaucratic hurdles that often hinder investment in the region. These efforts come as part of a broader push to reverse Tanzania’s current reliance on imports, which make up over 80% of its medical supplies. The country aims to meet 50% of its own needs by 2030, with a focus not only on local consumption but also on serving the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) markets.

The creation of a new Pharmaceutical Investment Acceleration Taskforce (PIAT) is central to this push. The taskforce will offer a “one-stop-shop” for investors, ensuring that approvals for land, taxes, and product registration occur simultaneously, making the process faster and more efficient.

Boosting Regional Rivalry

Tanzania’s bold move has set the stage for a regional rivalry, particularly with neighboring Kenya, which also aims to become the dominant pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in East Africa. The competition is heating up as Dar es Salaam looks to transform itself from a consumer of Kenyan goods into a major player in the regional market.

Beyond economic incentives, the government is positioning the push for local pharmaceutical production as a matter of national security. “We must choose between the tax revenue from imports and the lives of our people,” Mchengerwa stated, underscoring the long-term benefits of local production, which include saving foreign exchange and ensuring a reliable supply chain in the face of future global disruptions.

If successful, Tanzania’s new pharmaceutical sector could not only position the country as a manufacturing powerhouse but also become a new hub for medical tourism in the region, challenging Nairobi’s longstanding dominance in the sector. For Tanzanians, the immediate benefit will be the availability of affordable, locally produced, high-quality medicines—potentially revolutionizing healthcare access for millions.