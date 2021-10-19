P&G expects higher transportation and commodity costs.

Procter & Gamble reported higher revenues for the third quarter on Tuesday, but raised its annual cost inflation forecast due to supply chain issues, putting pressure on the stock.

The consumer goods behemoth, whose trademarks include Bounty paper towels and Crest toothpaste, now expects a $2.3 billion cost increase this fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of $1.9 billion.

P&G Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten told reporters during a briefing that “input cost pressures are fairly wide based,” describing the present market as “a really challenging cost environment.”

Longer delays at US ports have pushed corporations to stockpile inventory, while production interruptions linked to Covid-19 lockdowns and tropical storms have crimped supply.

P&G was increasing its spending on a range of products, according to Schulten, including chemical resins, pulp packaging, and, more recently, energy and fuel.

“In terms of commodity cost pressures, we don’t expect any relief in our planning,” he said.

Profits for the quarter ended September 30 at P&G were $4.1 billion, down 4%, despite a 5% increase in sales to $20.3 billion.

As more of the economy reopened, the results in several categories were exceptionally strong in North America.

One of the major concerns for investors moving into earnings season is the impact of increased costs on corporate profits. According to researchers, firms often delay passing on all expenses to consumers because they are concerned about losing market share.

One percent of P&G’s five percent increase in sales in the most recent quarter was due to higher prices.

P&G had alerted retailers of price hikes in various categories, including oral care, skin care, and grooming, according to Schulten.

In pre-market trade, P&G shares dipped 1.8 percent to $139.84.