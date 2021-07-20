Pfizer’s stop-smoking medication Chantix is being recalled in 2021 due to a possible cancer risk.

Because of possible higher-than-acceptable quantities of N-nitroso-varenicline – a cancer-causing impurity – Pfizer (PFE) has issued a recall for 12 lots of Chantix, a smoking-cessation drug.

Long-term intake of N-nitroso-varenicline can cause cancer in humans, according to the recall notice, although there is no immediate danger to patients who are presently using the recalled Chantix drug.

N-nitroso-varenicline is a nitrosamine contaminant that can be detected in cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables. Although some nitrosamine exposure is typical, high amounts have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA also stated that the risk of cancer from the nitrosamine impurity in N-nitroso-varenicline is higher than the risk of cancer from smoking, which Chantix is used to help people quit.

Two batches of 0.5 mg tablets, two lots of 1 mg tablets, and eight lots of 0.5/1 mg tablets are affected by the Chantix recall. From June 2019 until June 2021, the medication was distributed nationwide. Here is a complete list of medications affected by the recall.

Anyone who has the recalled medication in their hands should seek alternate treatment from their doctor before discontinuing it.

Affected patients should contact Stericycle Inc. at 1-888-276-6166 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for instructions on how to return the recalled medication and receive a refund.

Pfizer’s stock was up $1.39, or 3.47 percent, at $41.54 as of 10:21 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.