Pfizer’s outlook improves when the Covid-19 vaccine achieves positive results.

On Tuesday, Pfizer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for 2021, citing the current spike in Covid-19 immunizations, as well as regulatory approvals for boosters and doses for younger children.

The business now plans to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which it co-developed with BioNTech in Germany, in 2021, up $200 million from its prior prediction in July, as it announced an increase in its vaccine-related research and development spending.

Pfizer’s vaccination for children aged five to eleven was approved by US health officials on Friday, clearing the door for 28 million young Americans to receive the vaccine in the near future.

The statement boosted the company’s stock, which follows similar good reports in May and July, demonstrating how the vaccine has improved the drugmaker’s financial performance over the last year.

“Despite everything we’ve accomplished so far, we’re still focused on the future, not the past,” stated CEO Albert Bourla. “Our ultimate aim is to help bring this pandemic to a close as fast as possible, but we also want to apply what we’ve learned from the vaccine to all of our therapeutic areas.” Bourla claimed that in late October, the company had about three-quarters of the US market share and about 80% in the European Union, thanks to “our booster being the first to receive emergency use authorization and our two-dose series being preferred by some countries around the world for use in certain younger populations,” according to Bourla. The company generated $24.1 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, more than double the previous quarter’s total, with $13 billion tied to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer now expects total vaccine revenues of $36 billion in 2021, up from $33.5 billion in 2020.

Profits increased to $8.1 billion, up from $1.5 billion the year before.

Due to further initiatives on Covid-19 vaccines and associated mRNA-based projects, Pfizer upped its research and development budget for 2021 by $400 million, predicting spending in the range of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion.

Clinical trials on an influenza mRNA vaccine are currently underway, according to the news release, and are “the first of a planned wave of Pfizer experimental initiatives leveraging mRNA technology for Pfizer.”

Covid-19 vaccinations have the potential to generate “durable demand,” similar to the flu vaccine, according to Bourla.

