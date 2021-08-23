Pfizer’s Covid vaccine receives full approval in the United States, triggering new regulations.

As the Delta variant smashes the country, the US Food and Drug Administration completely approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine on Monday, triggering a fresh round of vaccine mandates.

Around 52 percent of the population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, but health officials have run across a wall of vaccine skeptics, delaying the national effort.

In a conference call with reporters, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “This is a key time for our country in the fight against the pandemic.”

“The FDA’s approval should bolster confidence in the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” President Joe Biden tweeted.

Pfizer’s vaccine, now known as Comirnaty, was the first to get complete approval.

Under an emergency use authorization (EUA) obtained on December 11, 2020, more than 200 million Pfizer injections have already been administered.

The decision to completely approve it for adults aged 16 and up was based on new data from the drug’s clinical trial, which demonstrated the vaccination to be 91 percent successful in preventing Covid in over 40,000 people.

The FDA stated in its statement that “approximately 12,000 recipients have been tracked for at least six months.”

Pain and swelling at the injection site, as well as headache, chills, and fever, are the most commonly reported side effects.

The FDA is still looking into safety data for the more serious problem of myocarditis (heart inflammation), especially within seven days of the second dose.

The largest risk has been seen in males aged 12 to 17, with existing data indicating that while most people recover, some require acute care.

Shortly after the announcement, the US military announced that the vaccine would be mandatory, and a plethora of private corporations and colleges are anticipated to follow suit.

New York City has also announced that all of its department of education staff will be required to obtain at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with frequent testing as an alternative.

The vaccine is still available to children aged 12 to 15, but now that it has been completely licensed, doctors may prescribe it to youngsters under the age of 12 if they consider it will be beneficial.

Woodcock, on the other hand, advised against “off-label” usage in younger children until the results of clinical trials are released later this year.

"We need to acquire data and information on usage in younger children — they aren't just small adults," she explained.