Pfizer’s Covid Pill has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer’s Covid tablet for high-risk people aged 12 and above on Wednesday, hailing it as a significant step forward in the pandemic that will allow millions of people to receive treatment.

Paxlovid is a five-day combination of two medicines that was demonstrated to be safe in a clinical trial of 2,200 people and reduced the incidence of hospitalizations and fatalities among at-risk patients by 88% when taken within five days of symptom onset.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a pill-based treatment for Covid-19 has been approved — a significant step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,” FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni said in a statement.

“This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement. “It will change the way we treat Covid-19, and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare and hospital systems.”

The FDA underlined that it should be used in addition to, not in instead of, immunizations, which are still the most effective way to combat the coronavirus.

However, tablets sold at pharmacies should be far more accessible than synthetic antibody treatments, which need drip infusions at hospitals or specialist institutes.

The FDA did not convene its typical panel of independent specialists to assess the in-depth data around Pfizer’s pill prior to approval, which is an unusual step.

Last Monday, the European Union’s medicines regulator allowed member states to deploy Pfizer’s Covid therapy as an emergency measure to stop an Omicron-fueled wave before it received formal approval.

According to Pfizer, the US has agreed to pay $5.3 billion for 10 million courses, with delivery beginning this year and ending next.

The approval comes as instances of Omicron, the most contagious strain seen to date, are on the rise across the United States.

Health officials are asking the people to be boosted with mRNA vaccines to reestablish a greater level of protection because the highly mutated form is better able to bypass past immunity.

The Covid tablet, unlike vaccines, does not target the coronavirus’s ever-evolving spike protein, which it utilizes to infiltrate cells. In theory, it should be more variant proof, and Pfizer has stated that preliminary lab testing have confirmed this.

Paxlovid is a pill that contains a novel chemical called nirmatrelvir as well as the HIV antiviral ritonavir.

Nirmatrelvir is a drug that inhibits the function of an