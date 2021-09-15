Pfizer’s Booster Shot has the same COVID vaccine-like side effects.

According to new data provided to the Food and Drug Administration by Pfizer (PFE), those who receive the Pfizer (PFE) booster shot may have side effects similar to those who receive the second dose of the COVID vaccination.

In a Phase 3 research, Pfizer discovered that the COVID booster caused adverse effects such as injection site soreness, weariness, headache, muscle and joint pain, and chills, with the majority of symptoms being mild to moderate in severity. These symptoms are identical to those experienced by recipients of the Pfizer COVID vaccine’s second dosage.

According to Pfizer, the study also revealed that the booster shot’s negative effects are more likely to afflict younger people.

The study looked at 306 persons aged 18 to 55, with 63.7 percent reporting weariness, 48.4% experiencing headaches, and 39.1% reporting muscle pain after receiving the booster dose. Injection site pain was experienced by 83 percent of persons in the trial, and chills were recorded by 29.1% of booster dosage recipients.

A total of 24 trial participants reported side effects likely related to the booster dose, with 16 reporting enlargement of the lymph nodes two days after receiving the shot that went away by the fifth day.

Overall, the booster doses raised antibody levels in all age categories in the study, with participants experiencing a 3.3-fold increase in antibodies after their third vaccine dosage compared to their second dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency FDA permission for their booster shot, which will be used to provide the third dose to Americans aged 16 and up.

The United States plans to start giving booster shots to eligible Americans on September 20. On Friday, the FDA will have a meeting to discuss the approval of Pfizer’s booster shot.

Pfizer’s stock was trading at $44.83 at 12:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday, up 12 cents, or 0.27 percent.