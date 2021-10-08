Pfizer wants the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old to be approved in the United States.

Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it has formally requested emergency use clearance for its Covid-19 vaccination in children aged five to eleven years old.

In the most recent coronavirus wave, which was driven by the Delta variation, children were infected in greater numbers, and inoculating children is considered as critical to keeping schools open and helping to stop the epidemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech, the German biotechnology behemoth that co-developed the vaccine, began submitting data to FDA officials for the much-anticipated approval in late September.

The two companies “formally submitted our request” to the FDA “for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to”We’re dedicated to working with the FDA with the ultimate objective of helping safeguard children against this serious public health hazard,” Pfizer stated.

Last week, the FDA said that an advisory committee would meet on October 26 to analyze the evidence before deciding whether authorization should be granted.

The agency previously stated that it will conclude its evaluation “likely in a matter of weeks rather than months” after the formal submission was submitted.

Following that, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue recommendations for healthcare practitioners who would be delivering the doses.

Following the announcement, White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told CNN, “If there is approval or authorization, and a CDC recommendation, we are ready, we have the supply.”

“I believe we can all agree that developing a safe and effective vaccination for children aged five to eleven is a critical next step in our fight against the virus.”

In the trial, children aged 5 to 11 got a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms, compared to 30 micrograms for older age groups. The shots were spaced out by 21 days.

The FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people aged 16 and up, and in May, the FDA authorized its emergency use in youngsters aged 12 to 15.

According to experts, children must be vaccinated in order for the population to be immune to the disease.

Even though younger children are less likely to develop severe cases, they might still get sick and spread the virus to the rest of the community.

“We’re collaborating with states to establish easy vaccination locations for parents and children, such as pediatricians’ offices and community sites,” Zients added.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 5.9 million children had tested positive for Covid-19 as of September 30.

