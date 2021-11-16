Pfizer Signs Covid Pill Global Licensing Agreement.

Pfizer, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, struck a collaboration on Tuesday to make its potential antiviral Covid-19 tablet more affordable in the world’s poorest countries.

Pfizer will sublicense the production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic medication makers for distribution in 95 low- and middle-income countries, accounting for around 53% of the global population.

Pfizer, which also develops one of the most widely used Covid vaccines alongside German lab BioNTech, will not earn royalties from generic producers under the agreement reached with the worldwide Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), making the treatment cheaper.

The deal is conditional on the oral antiviral medicine passing ongoing trials and receiving regulatory approval.

The Pfizer medication must be combined with ritonavir, an HIV medication.

In non-hospitalized high-risk persons with Covid-19 within three days of symptom start, interim data from continuing trials showed an 89 percent reduction in the risk of Covid-19-related hospitalization or mortality compared to a placebo, according to Pfizer.

It went on to say that similar results were noticed within five days of the commencement of symptoms.

The MPP, based in Geneva, is a United Nations-backed international organization that helps low- and middle-income countries produce pharmaceuticals.

The medication could be on the market in “a matter of months” if it is approved, according to MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone.

Pfizer also announced on Tuesday that it was pursuing an emergency use authorization, or EUA, for the Covid pill in the United States.

While Covid-19 is still recognized as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization, Pfizer will forego royalties on sales in all countries covered by the accord.

The WHO issued the highest degree of alert last month on the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which produces Covid-19.

Paxlovid, also known as PF-07321332, is an experimental antiviral treatment that works by inhibiting the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease, an enzyme required for coronavirus replication.

It helps slow the breakdown of PF-07321332 when taken with a low dose of ritonavir. As a result, it remains active in the body for a longer amount of time at a high concentration, assisting in the fight against the infection.

According to Pfizer, the drug could help patients avoid severe illness, which can lead to hospitalization and death.

Pfizer chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla stated, “We believe oral antiviral medications can play a critical role in reducing the severity of Covid-19 infections, minimizing the pressure on our healthcare systems, and saving lives.”

While a slew of vaccines have been released to combat the pandemic, the search for cures for individuals who have been infected continues.