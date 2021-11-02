Pfizer raises its forecasts for 2021, predicting $36 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales.

On Tuesday, Pfizer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for 2021, citing the latest spike in Covid-19 immunizations, as well as regulatory approvals for boosters and doses for younger groups.

In 2021, the company now expects 2.3 billion dosage deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine, which it co-developed with BioNTech in Germany, up 200 million from its prior estimate in July. The vaccine’s total income in 2021 will be $36 billion, up from $33.5 billion in 2018.

Higher predicted 2021 results, according to Pfizer, reflect the Covid-19 vaccine’s success as well as the company’s overall performance.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five to eleven was approved by US health officials on Friday, opening the door for 28 million young Americans to get immunized soon.

Pfizer’s stock soared after the news, which follows similar earnings reports from the firm in May and July that demonstrated how the vaccine has improved the business’s financial performance over the past year.

The company’s revenues in the most recent quarter were $24.1 billion, more than double what they were a year ago, with $13 billion coming from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Profits increased to $8.1 billion, up from $1.5 billion the year before.

While Pfizer’s financial performance has soared as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine, non-governmental organizations have chastised the firm for prioritizing profits over public health in its discussions with governments over the vaccine.

The firm was accused of “bullying” authorities in a recent study by the advocacy group Public Citizen, which advocated for the US government to exert more control over the company.

Pfizer defended its actions, claiming in a news release on Tuesday that it expects to sell one billion doses to the US government “at a not-for-profit price to be provided to the world’s poorest nations at no cost to those governments.”

In pre-market trade, Pfizer shares rose 2.9 percent to $44.92.