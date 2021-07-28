Pfizer raises its forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021.

Pfizer raised its 2017 sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, predicting the delivery of 500 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses than previously projected.

In the second quarter, the two-shot inoculation accounted for more than 40% of Pfizer’s sales, resulting in a substantial increase in revenue over the previous quarter.

More than a billion doses of the vaccine have been given, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who added that “the speed and effectiveness of our efforts with BioNTech to help vaccinate the world against Covid-19 have been unprecedented.”

The US pharmaceutical company, which collaborated on the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech, now expects to deliver 2.1 billion doses and generate $33.5 billion in revenue.

In May, the business predicted $26 billion in sales for the year, based on 1.6 billion doses.

Pfizer stated the pre-tax profit margin on Covid-19 vaccine sales was in the “high-20s” in terms of percent, which was in line with previous estimates.

Non-government organizations such as Public Citizen have criticized Pfizer’s profit margins, accusing the company of “profiteering” from the pandemic and urging world leaders to start a multibillion-dollar campaign to develop vaccine manufacturing capacity and “vaccinate the world.”

Pfizer reported $5.6 billion in earnings in the second quarter, up 59 percent over the same period last year, on $19 billion in revenue, up 92 percent.

A May agreement with the European Union, a June deal with the United States for 500 million doses to donate to the world’s poorest countries, and a letter of intent signed in July with the Biovac Institute to manufacture the vaccine in Africa are among the most recent commercial developments for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine venture.

Clinical trials for a possible third dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot have begun at Pfizer. According to Bourla, such boosters might provide the corporation with a “durable” cash stream.

Officials in the United States have not yet endorsed a third shot for the general public, but they are investigating the need for a third injection in immunocompromised people.

Booster questions arise as US health officials modify rules in response to the Delta version of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed position on Tuesday, advising people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk areas of the US to resume wearing masks indoors.

According to the most recent CDC data, much of the southern United States is seeing high or considerable transmission, while highly vaccinated portions of the Northeast are having primarily moderate rates.