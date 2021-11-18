Pfizer plans to sell 10 million Covid-19 treatments to the United States at $5.3 billion.

Pfizer announced on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the US government to sell 10 million Covid-19 therapy courses for $5.3 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

The pharmaceutical giant requested emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for its Paxlovid antiviral pill, which has been shown to reduce hospitalization or death in newly infected high-risk patients treated within three days of onset of symptoms by nearly 90%.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement, “We were excited with the recent findings of our Phase 2/3 interim analysis, which revealed overwhelming efficacy of PAXLOVID…and are pleased the US government recognizes this promise.”

“It’s encouraging to see a growing recognition of the important role that oral experimental medications could play in combating COVID-19, and we look forward to continue our conversations with governments throughout the world to assist ensure that people everywhere have access to these treatments.”

According to the release, Pfizer will begin supplying the therapies to the US government later this year and will continue through the end of 2022.

Merck had petitioned the FDA a few weeks before, requesting approval for an antiviral pill against the coronavirus.

In June, the US government announced a $3 billion investment from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the discovery, development, and manufacture of antiviral drugs.

“This hopeful treatment could help speed up our route out of this pandemic by providing another life-saving option for those infected with COVID-19,” stated US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

While immunizations are still the most critical step in ending the epidemic, “if this drug is approved, this agreement will assist assure millions of doses of this drug are available to the American people,” he said.

The United States is also purchasing 3.1 million Molnupiravir pills from Merck.

Pfizer has also signed advance purchase agreements with a number of other nations and begun bilateral outreach in more than 100 countries around the world, and it is dedicated to ensuring “equitable access” to the medicine at a reasonable cost.

It signed a partnership with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) on Tuesday to sub-license production for delivery in 95 low- and middle-income countries, which account for about 53% of the global population.

Paxlovid is a combination of PF-07321332, a novel chemical, and the HIV antiviral ritonavir. Both are antivirals known as “protease inhibitors,” which work by inhibiting the function of an enzyme required for viral reproduction.

