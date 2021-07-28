Pfizer now expects $33.5 billion in Covid-19 sales in 2021, up from $26 billion in 2018.

On Wednesday, Pfizer boosted its revenue prediction for the Covid-19 vaccine for 2021, expecting the delivery of 500 million more doses than previously expected.

The vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with BioNTech of Germany, is expected to be delivered in 2.1 billion doses, producing $33.5 billion in revenue. The business predicted $26 billion in sales in May.

Pfizer also raised its full-year profit forecast as well as its sales forecast range for 2021.

More than a billion doses of the vaccine have been given, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who added that “the speed and effectiveness of our efforts with BioNTech to help vaccinate the world against Covid-19 have been unprecedented.”

Pfizer stated the pre-tax profit margin on Covid-19 vaccine sales was in the “high-20s” in terms of percent, which was in line with previous estimates.

Pfizer reported $5.6 billion in second-quarter profits, up 59 percent from the same period last year, on $19 billion in revenue, up 92 percent.

Clinical trials for a possible third dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot have begun at Pfizer. According to Bourla, such boosters might provide the corporation with a “durable” cash stream.

Officials in the United States have not yet endorsed a third shot for the general public, but they are investigating the need for a third injection in immunocompromised people.

In pre-market trade, Pfizer’s stock fell 0.5 percent to $41.88.

jmb/st