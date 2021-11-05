Pfizer Is Also Putting A COVID Pill To The Test: Here’s How Effective It Is.

Pfizer (PFE) stated on Friday that the oral COVID-19 pill, which was intended to minimize the risk of hospitalizations and fatalities in high-risk persons who have been exposed to the virus, has shown to be effective.

When administered in combination with a standard HIV treatment, the COVID-19 medicine was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and mortality by as much as 89 percent.

Pfizer stated that it would “as soon as possible” submit its findings to the Food and Drug Administration.

“Today’s announcement is a game-changer in the global campaign to stop the pandemic’s devastation. These findings imply that, if approved or allowed by regulatory authorities, our oral antiviral candidate has the potential to save patients’ lives, lower the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” stated Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill was approved by the United Kingdom barely one day after Merck got approval for their antiviral drug. The COVID-19 tablet, developed by Merck, has also been demonstrated to be successful in treating the virus at its earliest stages.

When compared to a placebo, Merck’s antiviral medication reduced hospitalizations by 50% and saved 100% of deaths. In mid-October, the manufacturer submitted an emergency use authorization application for the oral anti-COVID medication in the United States.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 tablet, also known as PF-07321332, is designed to stop the virus from replicating by blocking an enzyme required by the coronavirus.

Pfizer tested 1,219 individuals with at least one underlying drug condition and a laboratory-confirmed infection over a five-day period for their mid- to late-stage trial.

The 607 patients who took the antiviral tablet medication had six hospitalizations and zero deaths as a result of the trial’s findings. The remaining 612 patients who were given the placebo resulted in 41 hospitalizations and ten deaths.

Pfizer’s stock was trading at $48.50 in premarket hours on Friday, up $4.65 or 10.6 percent.