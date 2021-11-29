Pfizer is already working on a Covid vaccine that targets Omicron, according to the CEO.

In the event that the present inoculation is ineffective against the new strain, Pfizer has already begun developing a version of its Covid-19 vaccine that particularly targets the Omicron variation, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

According to Bourla, his company began testing the latest vaccine against the Omicron version on Friday, which was initially discovered in South Africa and revived worries of a global Covid-19 outbreak.

“I don’t believe the immunizations will fail to protect,” Bourla added.

However, the study could reveal that existing vaccines “protect less,” necessitating the development of a new vaccination, according to Bourla.

“We generated our first DNA template on Friday,” he explained, “which is the first probable inflection of the development process of a new vaccine.”

Bourla compared the situation to earlier this year, when Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech developed a vaccine in just 95 days after worries that the prior formula wouldn’t work against Delta, albeit that version was never used.

According to the CEO, the existing vaccination is “extremely successful” against Delta, and the businesses anticipate to be able to produce four billion vaccine doses by 2022.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the new Covid-19 Omicron type poses a “very high” danger over the world.

Bourla added that he was “quite sure” that Pfizer’s recently announced antiviral drug will be effective in treating infections caused by the mutations, including Omicron.

Pfizer’s tablet has been found to reduce hospitalization or death in newly infected, high-risk individuals treated within three days of the onset of symptoms by approximately 90%.