Pfizer has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to approve the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it has formally requested emergency use clearance for its Covid-19 vaccination in children aged five to eleven years old.

In the most recent coronavirus wave, which was driven by the Delta variation, children were infected in greater numbers, and inoculating children is considered as critical to keeping schools open and helping to stop the epidemic.

Late in September, Pfizer and BioNTech, the vaccine’s co-developers, began submitting data to FDA authorities in preparation for the highly anticipated approval.

The two companies “formally submitted our request” to the FDA “for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to”We’re dedicated to working with the FDA with the ultimate objective of helping safeguard children against this serious public health hazard,” Pfizer stated.

“I think we can all agree that developing a safe and effective vaccination for kids five to 11 is a critically essential next step in our fight against the virus,” White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told CNN after the announcement.

In the trial, children aged 5 to 11 got a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms, compared to 30 micrograms for older age groups. The shots were spaced out by 21 days.

The FDA previously stated that it would conclude its review “likely in a matter of weeks rather than months” once the formal submission was completed.

For people aged 16 and up, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has received full FDA approval.