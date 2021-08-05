Pfizer Gets a Booster Shot From COVID-19 Vaccine Infographics

Pfizer released its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, topping top and bottom-line estimates and upping its 2021 guidance again again. For the second quarter of 2021, the American pharmaceutical company posted a net profit of $5.56 billion on revenue of $18.98 billion, owing largely to its COVID-19 vaccine. The medicine, officially known as BNT162b2, accounted for 41% of Pfizer’s revenue in the quarter, dwarfing any other treatment in the company’s broad portfolio.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech, now expects to deliver 2.1 billion doses of the mRNA vaccine this year, raising its revenue guidance for the drug from $26 billion to $33.5 billion, thanks to additional supply agreements signed since the company’s last earnings report. As a result of this boost, the business boosted its overall sales outlook to $78 to $80 billion, representing an increase of 86 to 91 percent year over year.

Even after accounting for the 50% gross profit split with BioNTech, the drugmaker forecasts an adjusted income before tax margin in the high 20s for BNT162b2, implying a sizable profit from its vaccine breakthrough.