Pfizer Expands Recall For Stop-Smoking Medication Chantix 2021 Due To Possible Cancer Risks

Following a previous recall for its smoking cessation medication Chantix, Pfizer (PFE) has expanded the recall to include four more lots of the drug because it may contain N-nitroso-varenicline – a substance linked to cancer – in excess of the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable daily intake levels.

N-nitroso-varenicline is found in cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables, among other places. N-nitroso-varenicline is a probable carcinogen that, if consumed over a long period of time, may raise the risk of cancer.

Pfizer, on the other hand, claims that there is no immediate risk to patients who use Chantix because the health benefits of quitting smoking outweigh the cancer risk of the impurity.

The Chantix drug being recalled is used to help smokers stop smoking and is only meant to be used for a brief period of time.

From June 2019 through June 2021, the recalled batches were shipped to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico. Consumers were given 0.5 mg/1 mg tablets of the medicine.

A complete list of all Chantix products that have been recalled, as well as their labeling, can be seen here.

Consumers taking Chantix should check with their doctor or pharmacist to see if they have one of the impacted product lots.

If you have the recalled medication, call Stericycle Inc. at 1-888-276-6166 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for instructions on how to return it and get reimbursed for the cost of the medication.

Pfizer Drug Safety can be reached at 1-800-438-1985, option 1, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to report adverse reactions or a product complaint related to the medicine.

Pfizer stated that no complaints of adverse events have been received as a result of the medication’s recall.

Pfizer’s stock was trading at $50.36 at 10:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday, up $1.45, or 2.96 percent.