Pfizer Expands Recall For Stop Smoking Medication Chantix 2021 Due To Cancer Fears

Due to a probable cancer-causing component that may be present over the permitted intake limit specified by the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer has expanded the recall of its Chantix smoking cessation drug to include all lots of 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.

The Chantix medicine may include higher-than-acceptable FDA interim consumption levels of N-nitroso-varenicline, which has the potential to cause cancer if used long-term.

Pfizer claims that there is no immediate risk to people who take the prescription, and that the advantages outweigh the risk of cancer caused by the treatment.

N-nitroso-varenicline, also known as nitrosamines, can be found in cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables. They can cause cancer at large doses and for lengthy periods of time.

Chantix is a smoking cessation medication that is only meant to be used for a limited period of time.

From May 2019 through September 2021, the recalled drug was distributed nationwide in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. All NDCs, lot numbers, and expiration dates specified above are included in the recall.

Individuals who are presently taking the recalled Chantix should talk to their doctor about finding a different treatment. They should also call Stericycle at 1-888-276-6166 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for instructions on how to return the product and receive a refund for the unused medication.

“Pfizer maintains the utmost priority on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process,” Pfizer stated in a statement regarding the recall.

The pharmaceutical stated that no reports of adverse events related to the recall had been received.

The stop-smoking drug was first recalled by Pfizer on July 16, and the recall was increased on August 16.