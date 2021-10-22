Pfizer claims that the Covid vaccine is 90% effective in younger children.

The Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer, is more than 90% effective in avoiding symptomatic illness in children aged 5 to 11, according to a paper released Friday by the firm.

The additional information was posted on the FDA’s website, and the agency has convened an advisory panel of independent specialists to vote on whether or not to approve the shot on Tuesday.

The study used data from around 2,250 trial participants who were randomly assigned to receive either the vaccination or a placebo, with data collected until October 8. When the Delta variety was popular in the United States and around the world, the majority of positive cases occurred.

The document stated that the VE (Vaccine Efficacy) against laboratory-confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 occurring at least 7 days after Dose 2 in evaluable patients without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection was 90.7 percent.

A 10 microgram dose of the vaccine was tried, whereas older age groups received 30 micrograms. The doses were separated by three weeks.

There were no occurrences of severe Covid or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), an uncommon but life-threatening post-viral illness.

According to government data, 158 children aged 5 to 11 have died in the United States as a result of the Covid epidemic since it began.

“Although the mortality rate for Covid-19 in children is significantly lower than that in adults,” Pfizer claimed, “Covid-19 was among the top 10 major causes of death for children 5 to 14 years of age in the United States between January and May 2021.”

A total of 3,000 vaccinated subjects were studied for safety, with a minimal rate of serious effects.

There were no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle or the surrounding tissue), however there were insufficient research participants to detect extremely rare side effects.

Male adolescents and young men, in general, are regarded to be at a higher risk for these disorders.

Pfizer has disclosed an efficacy estimate for its Covid vaccination in younger children for the first time, coupled with a complete dataset.

Its previous press announcements merely stated that the vaccination elicited a strong immunological response and that it was safe.

Pharmaceutical companies have been making large statements through press releases with insufficient data during the pandemic, which has irritated some specialists.

The FDA's own review, which will give an indication of the agency's own position on whether the vaccine's benefits outweigh the dangers, should be disclosed soon.