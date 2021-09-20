Pfizer claims that its Covid vaccine is safe for children aged 5 to 11.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their coronavirus vaccine is safe and provides a strong immune response in children aged five to eleven, and that they will seek regulatory clearance soon.

They stated the vaccination would be given at a lesser dose to children under the age of 12.

The vaccination was safe, well tolerated, and produced powerful neutralizing antibody responses in children aged five to eleven, according to a joint statement from Pfizer and its German partner.

They want to send their data “as quickly as possible” to regulatory organizations in the European Union, the United States, and other parts of the world.

It’s the “wonderful news” that many parents have been waiting for, according to Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health and a renowned Covid specialist in the United States.

“My 9-year will get a shot by Halloween!” he posted if everything goes well and approval is granted.

The results are the first of their kind for youngsters under the age of 12, with a Moderna trial for children aged 6 to 11 still underway.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are already being given to adolescents and adults over the age of 12 in a number of countries.

England, Scotland, and Wales are the latest countries to begin immunizing 12- to 15-year-olds, with vaccinations beginning this week. Next month, Northern Ireland will follow suit.

Although youngsters are thought to have a lower risk of developing severe Covid, there are fears that the highly contagious Delta version could lead to more catastrophic cases.

Immunization of children is also considered as critical to keeping schools open and aiding in the eradication of the pandemic.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated, “We are keen to expand the protection given by the vaccine to this younger demographic,” noting that “paediatric cases of COVID-19 have increased by nearly 240 percent in the US since July.”

In the trial, children aged 5 to 11 received a two-dose regimen of 10 microgrammes, compared to 30 microgrammes for higher age groups, according to the company. The shots were spaced out by 21 days.

According to the statement, the 10 microgram dose was “carefully determined as the preferred dose for safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity” for that age range.

It went on to say that the side effects were “largely equivalent to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years old.”

Pain and swelling at the injection site, as well as headache, chills, and fever, were among the most regularly reported side effects in the past.

BioNTech is a joint venture between Pfizer and BioNTech. Brief News from Washington Newsday.