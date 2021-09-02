PetSmart has recalled 100,300 pet food bowls due to a laceration hazard.

The Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl is being voluntarily recalled in 100,300 units. According to a recall notice placed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, they come with two metal bowls that are lifted off the ground by a metal base.

The problem is that the bottom gasket might come loose, exposing the unfinished edges, which can cause lacerations, according to the CPSC.

After utilizing the product, PetSmart has received three reports of scrapes and wounds on customers’ hands.

From October 2017 to June 2021, the recalled dog bowls were sold at PetSmart locations nationwide and on the company’s online platform. The front of the device has a dog paw print pattern, while the SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 are printed on the underside wall, according to the CPSC.

Those who have purchased the recalled item should stop using it immediately and return it to any PetSmart location for a full refund. On the PetSmart website, you may see a picture of the product.

The business stated that the recall does not affect any other items.

Remove any potential dangers.

According to SafeWise, cuts are one of the most common home safety dangers, along with falls, poisoning, drowning, and fire threats. This is due to the fact that many typical household items, both inside and outside the home, have sharp edges. A lawn rake, for example, and an open food can both be dangerous.

Such sharp things can be especially harmful in the hands of children, according to the National Home Security Alliance.

To keep their houses safe from cut dangers, people should store sharp objects away from youngsters, especially in closed drawers. Even laying sharper edges of objects, such as forks and knives, downward in the dishwasher can assist to make them less accessible to children.