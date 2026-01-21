Peter Schiff Calls for Bitcoin Holders to Pivot to Silver Amid Market Shifts

In a provocative statement that has stirred significant debate, economist Peter Schiff has urged Bitcoin holders to sell their digital assets and invest in silver. This bold call, made on January 19, 2026, comes as silver prices soar and Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience despite long-standing predictions of its downfall. Schiff, a staunch critic of Bitcoin, forecasts a collapse for the cryptocurrency, while predicting silver’s value will skyrocket to $100 per ounce.

As of January 20, 2026, silver’s price surpassed $95 per ounce, a notable increase fueled by concerns about rising inflation, a weakening U.S. dollar, and ongoing economic instability. These factors, Schiff argues, will drive more investors toward tangible assets like silver, which he considers a safer store of value than Bitcoin, which he believes remains vulnerable to sharp declines. Schiff’s comments have added fuel to the already heated debate between advocates of traditional precious metals and supporters of digital currencies.

Bitcoin’s Resilience and Silver’s Rally

While Schiff has long voiced skepticism about Bitcoin, claiming the cryptocurrency lacks intrinsic value and will eventually fail, the data presents a more complicated picture. Despite repeated warnings of its imminent collapse, Bitcoin has surged nearly 1,200% in the past five years, trading above $95,000 as of mid-January 2026. This continued growth, even amid market volatility, has highlighted the growing divide between those who champion traditional assets like silver and those who see Bitcoin as the future of finance.

The contrast between Bitcoin and silver is stark. While silver has seen a remarkable 280% gain over the last five years, it has not yet reached the $100 per ounce mark that Schiff predicts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s ongoing success challenges Schiff’s bearish stance, demonstrating that digital assets are gaining ground in the investment world, despite the naysayers.

Schiff’s call to action also coincides with a period of rapid innovation within the crypto sector. The use of crypto debit cards has surged, with daily transactions growing 22-fold from December 2024, reaching nearly 60,000 transactions per day by mid-January 2026. These cards, which allow users to spend their cryptocurrency at point-of-sale and earn returns through decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, signal a shift toward greater real-world adoption of digital assets. Ethereum-based platforms like Etherfi now dominate the crypto debit card market, accounting for about half of all transactions.

As the crypto industry evolves, so too does the financial landscape. Silver remains a popular choice for those wary of inflation and instability, with many investors seeking refuge in its tangible nature. Yet, Bitcoin’s persistence and growth point to the expanding role of digital assets in the broader economy. With crypto adoption increasing and new innovations emerging, the debate between silver and Bitcoin is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. Investors now face a choice that reflects their personal beliefs about the future of money, technology, and the global economy.