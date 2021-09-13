Peru’s Problem: What To Do With The Body Of The Founder Of A Maoist Guerrilla Group.

Peruvian officials grappled with the question of what to do with the body of Abimael Guzman, the late founder of the ruthless Shining Path guerrilla group, amid fears that his remains could serve as a rallying point for sympathizers on Sunday.

Guzman, the head of the gang that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s, died in a military jail on Saturday at the age of 86.

According to the law, a prisoner’s remains must be given to a direct family, but Guzman had none other than his wife Elena Iparraguirre, the Shining Path’s former second-in-command who is also serving a life sentence for terrorism.

Iparraguirre has handed former prisoner Iris Quinonez power of attorney to retrieve the body for burial.

The plea to release the body, according to the public prosecutor’s office in Callao, “will be considered in the coming hours.”

Guzman died of pneumonia, according to the report, and his body is being detained in the city morgue under police guard until a legal decision.

Guzman’s body should be incinerated and the ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean, rather than a burial serving as a rallying point for supporters.

“The bones of this genocidal killer should not be sent to family, and because his wife is incarcerated, the obvious and appropriate move would be to cremate the body and send the ashes into the sea,” political analyst Fernando Rospigliosi told AFP.

“For his followers, no house of worship should be built.”

Anibal Torres, the Justice Minister, likewise favors cremation, stating on Saturday that “there can be no place for certain Peruvians who wish to pay honor to this persona to go.”

He went on to say that paying respect to Guzman and conducting protests in his honor is deemed apologia for terrorism, which is illegal.

According to the attorney general’s office, Guzman died of bilateral pneumonia, commonly known as double pneumonia, which is an infection that inflames both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19.

According to emergency health legislation, the bodies of persons who died from Covid-19 must be incinerated.

Guzman’s lawyers claimed that their client had been completely immunized.

Guzman was receiving a life sentence at the Callao naval facility near Lima’s maximum security prison.

He and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010, despite the fact that they are in separate prisons.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the brains behind the Maoist guerilla group’s ruthless 20-year overthrow attempt. Brief News from Washington Newsday.