Peru’s President appoints an environmentalist as his new Prime Minister.

Peru’s prime minister was sworn in as an environmental campaigner on Wednesday, replacing a divisive leftist politician in the politically volatile South American country.

Pedro Castillo, the country’s current socialist leader, took office in July with a long list of priorities, including constitutional reform, but fought to have his cabinet approved and narrowly avoided political collapse earlier this year.

He gave no explanation for his decision to replace Guido Bellido with Mirtha Vasquez, a radical leftist and political rookie whose appointment was controversial from the outset.

Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new prime minister hours later, a move considered as a concession to the moderate element of the informal leftist coalition that backs him.

“I swear to God, for this country of women and men who struggle every day for dignity, without prejudice, and for real change, yes!” During the event, which was not attended by her predecessor, Vasquez, 46, said.

The prime minister’s resignation automatically prompts the resignation of the entire government, according to Peruvian legislation.

The president’s reshuffled government includes politicians from all sides of the political spectrum, from the far-left Peru Libre to the centrist Juntos por el Peru.

Vasquez, who served as President of Congress from November 2020 until July 2021, is a member of the Marxist Frente Amplio.

Castillo, a former rural schoolteacher, advocated for “harmony” across the country’s economic, political, and social sectors in order to “accomplish common objectives” such as economic reactivation.

Later, he tweeted, “The #GobiernoDelPueblo’s new stage aims to foster discourse, governance, and collaboration. Our main goal is to fight for the most vulnerable people, and we will succeed.” Castillo’s July appointment of Bellido, an electronic engineer, posed an immediate challenge.

Prosecutors are investigating the 41-year-old for allegedly defending terrorism in words made shortly after assuming his place in parliament in June, according to Peruvian media.

He appeared to defend persons who backed the Shining Path Maoist guerrilla group, which fought the state between 1980 and 2000 and has been branded a terrorist organization by Lima, in comments to the Inka Vision online news site.

Castillo appeared to have avoided a political crisis in August when the right-wing-dominated legislature accepted his cabinet after a tumultuous discussion.

Since the beginning of the year, when the electoral campaign began, Peru had been in a condition of political uncertainty.

Years of political turmoil have occurred in the country, with three different presidents serving as a result of a series of corruption scandals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.