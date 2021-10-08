Peru’s President appoints a female environmentalist as the country’s new Prime Minister.

President Pedro Castillo of Peru accepted his prime minister’s resignation on Wednesday and replaced him with a female environmental activist.

The prime minister’s resignation forced the resignation of the entire government under Peruvian legislation.

Castillo swore in Mirtha Vasquez, a 46-year-old environmental and human rights activist, as his new prime minister hours later, in a move considered as a concession to the moderate half of the informal leftist coalition that backs him.

Castillo cited no explanation for replacing Guido Bellido, a more hardcore communist, as premier. In his resignation letter, Bellido stated that he was acting on Castillo’s “request.” The Marxist president, who used to teach in rural schools, called for “harmony” among Peru’s economic, political, and social sectors in order to “accomplish common objectives” such as economic reactivation.

Castillo’s choice of Bellido, an electronic engineer and political newcomer, in July was contentious from the outset.

Prosecutors are investigating Bellido, 41, for allegedly defending terrorism in statements made shortly after assuming his place in parliament in June, according to Peruvian media.

He appeared to defend persons who backed the Shining Path Maoist guerrilla group, which fought the state from 1980 to 2000 and has been declared a terrorist organization by Lima, in comments to the Inka Vision online news site.

Castillo appeared to have avoided a political crisis in August when the right-wing-dominated legislature accepted his cabinet after a tumultuous discussion.

Since the beginning of the year, when the electoral campaign began, Peru had been in a condition of political uncertainty.

Peru has had years of political turmoil, with three different presidents in office in a single week in November due to a series of corruption scandals.

Seven of the country’s last ten presidents have been convicted of graft or are under investigation.

After difficulties in certifying the votes, Castillo’s victory over right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori in the second round presidential run-off in June took six weeks to be confirmed.

