PepsiCo Expands Sustainability Venture, Introduces “Pep+” Climate Change News: PepsiCo Expands Venture Into Sustainability, Introduces “Pep+”

PepsiCo Expands Sustainability Venture, Introduces "Pep+"

PepsiCo, the world’s largest beverage company, is stepping up its efforts to tackle climate change. PepsiCo unveiled plans for “pep+” on Wednesday, the first step in its partnership with Beyond Meat to create more sustainable goods.

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat formed “The PLANeT PArtnership” in January, a partnership that will help both firms to grow.

Beyond Meat will collaborate with Pepsi to help the long-running food and beverage company become more “sustainable,” and Pepsi will provide Beyond Meat with a wide platform to work with.

“ Pep+ is our company’s future – a fundamental change of what we do and how we do it in order to generate growth and shared value while putting sustainability and human capital first. In a press release, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta remarked, “It reflects a new business reality, where consumers are growing more engaged in the future of the world and society.”

Pepsi intends to incorporate sustainability into every part of its goods in order to meet the growing demand and pressure for large corporations to become “green.”

“Imagine Lay’s starting with a potato grown sustainably in a regenerative farm, then being cooked and supplied from a Net-Zero and Net Water Positive supply chain, and then being marketed in a bio-compostable bag,” Laguarta explained.

Pepsi’s three “positives” that it aims to implement into industry practices are “Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chain, and Positive Choices,” as represented by “Pep+.”

Positive Agriculture will be implemented through the use of regenerative practices to restore the Earth in an amount equal to the company’s full agricultural footprint.

Working toward Net-Zero emissions by 2040 and Net Water Positive by 2030, as well as sustainable packaging, will result in a Positive Value Chain.

Positive Choices will be seen in the company’s healthier food selections, which will include more varied products and less sugar and salt.