People vaccinated with AstraZeneca may enter the United States, according to EU Commissioner.

While the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 has yet to be approved by the US government, a European commissioner voiced hope on Monday that visitors from the continent who have received the vaccine will be able to enter the country shortly.

Beginning November 1, the US government will lift the pandemic travel ban for any air travelers who are fully vaccinated and submit to testing and contact tracing.

As the pandemic drags on, the unprecedented travel restrictions have heightened tensions between the US and its European allies, separating relatives, friends, and business travelers all around the world for months.

Thierry Breton, European commissioner for the internal market, told AFP in Washington that the new rule covers persons who have been vaccinated using jabs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Although the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is used in numerous European countries, has not been licensed by the agency, Breton said he met with White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients, who “sounded upbeat and optimistic.”

“For the other vaccinations, in particular for AstraZeneca,” Zients said, “their health agency would decide.”

Zients “seemed positive on the dates, too,” added Breton, who handles the EU’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines, when asked if a decision will be made before November 1, when travel starts.

The constraints, according to Breton, “no longer made any sense.”

Despite the relatively high immunization rates in Europe, “We are subject to the same constraints that China, Iran, and other countries are subject to. He stated, “It makes no sense at all.”

The limitations were first enforced on passengers from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and China when the epidemic began in March 2020, and were later extended to India and Brazil.

The availability of Covid-19 vaccinations, on the other hand, has turned the travel ban into a matter of transatlantic contention.

This has gotten worse in recent days, with Australia’s surprise declaration that it will buy nuclear submarines constructed in the United States as part of a new defense alliance, abandoning a contract with France for conventionally powered submarines.