People in Israel are throwing away ice cream and replacing it with Häagen-Dazs because of Ben & Jerry’s stance.

Former Ben & Jerry’s lovers are throwing away their tubs and moving to ice cream rival Häagen-Dazs after the Vermont-based company said it will no longer sell its products in the Israeli-occupied areas.

Ex-Ben & Jerry’s customers recorded videos of themselves dumping away their products and switching to Häagen-Dazs in a frenzy of tweets.

According to one witness, a woman was seen carrying a tub of Cherry Garcia before tossing it into the trash, along with another tub on her kitchen counter.

Seth Frantzman, a Middle East security specialist, tweeted a photo of numerous Häagen-Dazs tubs in a freezer, along with a response to Ben & Jerry’s statement: “Israeli Twitter be like.”

“Haagen Dazs it is then,” another person stated in a comment posted beside a photo of two tubs of Häagen-Dazs.

A fourth person posted a photo of a Ben & Jerry’s tub at the bottom of their trash can, referencing the company’s statement, which was posted on a green background with white letters, the same colors as the flag of Hamas, a banned Palestinian terrorist organization.

“Simple decision for me,” it said. It’s adorable that you chose Hamas’ colors.”

The internet anger began yesterday, when Ben & Jerry’s announced that it will no longer sell its products in the occupied Palestinian territories in a statement.

“We think that selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is incongruous with our values,” Ben & Jerry’s declared (OPT).

“We also listen to and acknowledge the concerns expressed by our followers and valued partners. We have a long-standing relationship with our licensee, who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.”

“We have been striving to rectify this, and as a result, we have informed our licensee that when the license agreement expires at the end of next year, we will not renew it.”

“Although. This is a condensed version of the information.