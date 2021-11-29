Pending Home Sales in the United States Have Increased by 7.5 Percentage.

The National Association of Realtors reported Monday that pending home sales jumped by 7.5 percent to 125.2 in October after falling in September.

According to the NAR, year-over-year sales have declined 1.4 percent, and a score of 100 equals contract activity in 2001.

Fast-rising rents and the expected rise in mortgage rates, according to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, are pushing people with strong financial footing to buy homes.

“This strong buying demonstrates that demand is still reasonably high, given it occurs at a time when inventory is still significantly low,” Yun added.

Yun predicted that existing home sales will top 6 million in 2021, which “will shape up to be the strongest performance in 15 years,” based on October’s advances. Yun also forecasted a gradual increase in home prices over the next few months, as well as a reduction in demand as mortgage rates climb.

The Midwest and South experienced the most contract signings, up 11.8 percent and 8%, respectively, while the Northeast saw a 6.9 percent increase.

When a contract has been signed but the sale has not yet closed, the property is marked as pending.