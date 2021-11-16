Peloton is planning to sell $1 billion in stock as fitness products struggle to gain traction.

Peloton (PTON) announced Tuesday that it will sell $1 billion in Class A common shares as its workout offerings continue to fall short. The news comes as the fitness company looks for new ways to make money. As of Monday’s close, the shares it proposes to sell represent around 7% of Peloton’s $14.40 billion market value.

The business also announced that it gave the stock offering’s underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million worth of shares, though it did not specify how it would use the extra funds.

According to Peloton’s news release, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives for the underwriters in the stock offering.

During the epidemic, Peloton thrived, recording their only profitable quarters as in-person gyms stayed closed. Peloton stock plunged 35% on Nov. 5 after the firm reported falling sales and a deficit in its first fiscal quarter, just as gyms are starting to reopen. On the same day, the business declared a hiring freeze across all departments, effective immediately.

The shares of the fitness company has plunged nearly 57 percent in the last three months, ending at $47.49 on Monday, the lowest price since June 2020.