Pele is back in the ICU for a short while, but the hospital says she is now stable.

Pele, the 80-year-old Brazilian football great, was briefly admitted to an intensive care unit on Friday due to breathing problems, but he is again stable, according to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he underwent surgery earlier this month.

The hospital claimed in a statement that the transfer was a temporary “preventative measure,” and that the athletic legend was later shifted to “semi-intensive care” as he recovers from surgery for a suspected colon tumor.

“From a cardiovascular and respiratory standpoint, he is currently stable,” the statement continued.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento uploaded a photo of herself next to her father in the hospital to cheer up his supporters, prompting the statement.

“For a man his age, this is the typical recovery situation. “Sometimes after an operation like this, you take two steps forward and one step back,” Nascimento said with the photo on Instagram.

“He was fatigued yesterday, so he took a step back. He’s taken two steps forward today,” she continued.

Pele is shown aware and smiling on what appears to be a hospital bed, wearing a black puff vest or jacket.

“I swear he’ll be OK under regular circumstances!” Nascimento was added to the mix. “The world is filled with angst these days, and we don’t want to add to it.”

Pele had surgery for a possible colon malignancy on September 6, according to the hospital.

He originally left the ICU unit on Tuesday, informing his followers on social media that he was feeling better every day and that he was looking forward to seeing them again.

According to the hospital where Pele has been receiving treatment since August 31, the suspicious tumor was discovered during normal examinations.

Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, has been in terrible health in recent years and has spent time in hospitals.

Pele exploded onto the global stage at the age of 17 with brilliant goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

Before retiring in 1977, “O Rei” (The King) had amassed one of the most illustrious careers in sports, scoring over 1,000 goals.