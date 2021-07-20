Pedro Castillo, a leftist, has been elected as Peru’s next president.

Pedro Castillo, a leftist schoolteacher, was sworn in as Peru’s president-elect on Monday, six weeks after a divisive election in which his right-wing opponent, Keiko Fujimori, claimed electoral fraud, delaying the results.

Fujimori, a 51-year-old trade unionist, now faces an impending corruption trial as a result of his triumph.

Castillo addressed hundreds of supporters gathered at the offices of his Peru Libre (Free Peru) party in Lima, saying, “On behalf of my family, I would like to applaud the electoral authorities… as well as the political parties that have taken part in this democratic celebration.”

After Jorge Luis Salas, the chairman of the JNE elections panel, confirmed Castillo’s victory in a brief virtual ceremony, he declared from the balcony, “Dear compatriots, I bring here an open heart for each and every one of you.”

Hundreds of people who had gathered for weeks outside the JNE headquarters to support Castillo erupted in joy at the announcement.

“Finally, we have a president,” Rosa Huaman, a 27-year-old Castillo fan in the crowd, remarked.

The JNE confirmed the ONPE elections body’s vote tally, which gave Castillo 50.12% of the vote, or 44,000 votes more than Fujimori, who had promised earlier Monday to respect the outcome “because it is required by the law and the constitution that I have vowed to preserve.”

Despite the fact that observers from the Organization of American States, the United States, and the European Union declared the vote free and fair, Fujimori claimed fraud.

Fujimori faces a 30-year prison sentence if convicted of receiving money from the scandal-plagued Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to fund failed presidential campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

If Fujimori had been elected president before the conclusion of her term, the prosecution against her would have been put on hold.

On July 28, the new president will be sworn in.

Castillo stunned many when he took the lead in the contest to become Peru’s fifth president in three years in April, defeating 17 other contenders.

In the runoff, he faced Fujimori, who campaigned on promises to improve the lives of Peruvians suffering from a recession exacerbated by the pandemic, increased unemployment, and poverty.

Castillo has set a goal of producing a million jobs in a year and has stated that Peru’s mineral and hydrocarbon wealth “must be nationalized.”

Peru is a major copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc producer, with mining accounting for 10% of national GDP and a fifth of corporate taxes.

Castillo has also stated that the government will invest in the project to restart it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.