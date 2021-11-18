Paytm, India’s largest-ever IPO, underperforms on its first day on the market.

After raising $2.5 billion in the country’s largest ever IPO, Indian mobile payments giant Paytm dropped a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, as traders questioned if the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit.

In a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy, Asia’s third-largest economy has been gripped by an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups collecting billions of dollars in investment.

However, despite establishing a dominant position in the fast-growing mobile payments sector, Paytm has lost money in each of the last three years, and its initial public offering (IPO) demonstrated the limits of investor appetite.

When the national anthem was performed at the opening ceremony before trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, India’s youngest billionaire, wiped tears from his eyes.

The phrase “Bharat bhagya vidhata” — “the one who will define the fortune of this country” — appears in the song’s lyrics, and he claims Paytm has “really done that.”

However, within minutes of its opening, the business had dropped more than 25% from its IPO price of 2,150 rupees.

Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who claims to have learnt English by listening to rock music, owns a 14 percent share in the company, which was worth $2.4 billion at the IPO price but was worth roughly $500 million less by mid-morning.

Chinese mogul Jack Ma’s Alibaba company and partner Ant Financial, as well as Japan’s SoftBank and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, are among the other shareholders.

To comply with legal requirements that no shareholder possess more than 25% of a publicly traded business, Ant Financial sold 3.5 percent of its 28 percent investment in the IPO. Alibaba owns another 6% of the company.

Paytm’s platform debuted in 2010 and soon became synonymous with digital payments in a country where cash transactions are still king.

It has profited from the government’s initiatives to reduce cash usage, including the demonetisation of nearly all banknotes in circulation five years ago, as well as the recent pandemic.

Paytm’s ubiquitous blue-and-white QR code stickers are used by around 22 million Indian store owners, taxi and rickshaw drivers, and other sellers to accept payments as low as 10 rupees ($0.13).

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the platform had 337 million customers at the end of June. It conducted more than $54 billion in transactions in 2020-21.

Aside from Paytm, Indian companies have generated a total of $10.5 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, including.