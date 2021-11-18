Paytm, India’s largest-ever IPO, underperforms on its first day on the market.

After raising $2.5 billion in the country’s largest-ever IPO, Paytm dropped a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, as traders questioned if the loss-making company would ever turn a profit.

In a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy, Asia’s third-largest economy has been gripped by an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups collecting billions of dollars in investment.

However, despite establishing a dominant position in the fast-growing mobile payments sector, Paytm has lost money in each of the last three years, and its initial public offering (IPO) demonstrated the limits of investor appetite.

When the national anthem was performed at the opening ceremony before trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, India’s youngest billionaire, wiped tears from his eyes.

He added Paytm has “really done that,” referring to the phrase “Bharat bhagya vidhata” — “the one who will define the fortune of this country.”

However, within minutes of the market opening, the company’s shares had dropped more than 25% from their IPO price of 2,150 rupees, before recovering somewhat.

“There was a lot of excitement for the digital space, and that looks to be dissipating now,” said Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities.

“These firms are issuing IPOs at astronomical prices, and it’s anyone’s guess whether those valuations are correct,” he told AFP.

“Paytm’s profitability is extremely difficult to achieve. They have the scalability, but their business strategy does not allow them to profit.” Paytm’s market capitalization plummeted from an IPO valuation of $20 billion to under $14 billion after the debut, with shares trading as low as 1,586 rupees.

Rakesh Mehta, a 49-year-old rice exporter from Kolkata, said he bought 12 Paytm shares for 25,800 rupees, buoyed by Sharma’s confidence in his company.

“When it first opened, I was taken aback by the price. I didn’t have much of an opportunity to sell, “AFP quoted Mehta as saying.

"When it first opened, I was taken aback by the price. I didn't have much of an opportunity to sell, "AFP quoted Mehta as saying.

"I intended to sell half for listing gains and keep the remainder. Now I don't have a choice except to keep going. I'll surely sell it if it comes close to my buying price. I don't want to take the chance of retaining it any longer." Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who claims to have learnt English by listening to rock music, retains a 14 percent ownership in the company, valued at $2.4 billion at the IPO price but $420 million less now.