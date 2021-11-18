Paytm, India’s largest-ever IPO, falls 27% on its first day on the market.

After raising $2.5 billion in the country’s largest-ever IPO, Indian mobile payments giant Paytm dropped more than a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, as traders questioned if the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit.

An initial public offering craze has gripped Asia’s third-largest economy, with start-ups collecting billions of dollars in investment in a bright light in the Covid-battered economy.

However, despite establishing a dominant position in the fast-growing mobile payments sector, Paytm has lost money in each of the last three years, and its initial public offering (IPO) demonstrated the limits of investor appetite.

When the national anthem was performed during an opening ceremony before trading began at the Bombay Stock Exchange, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once dubbed India’s youngest billionaire, wiped tears from his eyes.

He added Paytm had “really done that,” referring to the term “Bharat bhagya vidhata” from the national song, which means “the one who will define the fortune of our country.”

However, the company’s stock plummeted at the open, closing at 1,650 rupees ($21), down more than 27% from its IPO price of 2,150 rupees.

“There was a lot of excitement for the digital space, and that looks to be dissipating now,” said Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities.

“These firms are issuing IPOs at astronomical prices, and it’s anyone’s guess whether those valuations are correct,” he told AFP.

“Paytm’s profitability is extremely difficult to achieve. They have the scalability, but their business strategy does not allow them to profit.” Paytm’s market capitalization plummeted from an IPO valuation of $20 billion to around $13.6 billion at the closing of trade following the debut.

Rakesh Mehta, a 49-year-old rice exporter from Kolkata, said he bought 12 Paytm shares for 25,800 rupees, buoyed by Sharma’s confidence in his company.

“When it first opened, I was taken aback by the price. I didn’t have much of an opportunity to sell, “AFP quoted Mehta as saying.

"When it first opened, I was taken aback by the price. I didn't have much of an opportunity to sell, "AFP quoted Mehta as saying.

"I intended to sell half for listing gains and keep the remainder. Now I don't have a choice except to keep going. I'll surely sell it if it comes close to my buying price. I don't want to take the chance of retaining it any longer." Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who claims to have learnt English by listening to rock music, owns a 14 percent share in the company, valued at $2.4 billion at the IPO price but now worth around $540.