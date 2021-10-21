Paypal is in talks to buy Pinterest for $45 billion, according to a report.

According to a source, PayPal, the Silicon Valley digital payments behemoth, is in talks to purchase Pinterest for $45 billion.

A person familiar with the talks told CNBC that PayPal is in late-stage talks to buy the digital pinboard company for a potential price of roughly $70 per share. According to the New York Times, the purchase might be worth up to $45 billion in total.

According to a CNBC source, the acquisition strategy comes as e-commerce startup Shopify increases the pressure on its competitors. Last year, the platform teamed up with Affirm to become Shop Pay’s sole lending provider.

According to a study by Dealogic, a data service provider, if the deal goes through, it will be the largest acquisition in the consumer internet market since Microsoft’s $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016 and Salesforce’s $27.7 billion purchase of Slack in December 2020.

The transaction would also surpass PayPal’s $4 billion purchase of Honey Science Corp. in November of this year. The startup created a browser extension that allows customers to search for discount codes to use on items in their shopping basket.

PayPal and Pinterest are in negotiations after Dan Schulmann, PayPal’s CEO, stated that the firm intends to become a “super app” that provides a variety of services and functions to its consumers.

According to Seeking Alpha, Schulmann told Wall Street analysts at JPMorgan’s 12th Annual U.S. All-Stars Conference in September, “Sometimes we buy things that people don’t expect like Honey and people question it, and then you see, as we go into, like there are plans around all the stuff that we think about.”

“Hopefully, some of them will surprise investors because it implies we’re thinking about things and where they’re going rather than where they are right now.”

Pinterest was launched in 2009 and immediately gained a large following of users who “pinned” images of home design, weddings, and vacation destinations. It is the first website in history to reach 10 million unique monthly visitors in such a short period of time. According to Statista, the site had 454 million monthly active users worldwide in the second quarter of 2021.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinterest went public in April 2019, resulting in a 26 percent gain in share price and a roughly 50 percent increase in revenue in 2020.