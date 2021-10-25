PayPal denies rumors of a Pinterest acquisition.

PayPal, the online payments company, has confirmed that it is not interested in buying Pinterest, putting an end to days of speculation that had sent the image-sharing site’s stock soaring.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the two California-based businesses were considering an acquisition price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at $44 billion if all existing shares were counted.

It would have been the largest ever acquisition of a social media business at this amount, although sources at the time claimed a deal was unlikely.

PayPal announced in a statement late Sunday that it “is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time” in response to market rumors about a possible takeover by the firm.

In premarket trade on Monday, PayPal’s stock jumped 6.7 percent to $256.50, while Pinterest’s stock fell 10.8 percent to $51.80.

Pinterest, which was founded in 2009, is a famous visual inspiration site for anything from wedding planning to recipes and home decor.

The company went public in 2019 and had revenues of $1.69 billion in 2020, up 48 percent from the previous year.

However, it, like many other social networks, is attempting to increase visitors as well as monetize its content.

Pinterest unveiled a slew of new features this week, including “Watch,” a TikTok-style video feed designed to help users find new material.

As social media firms compete to acquire high-profile internet celebrities who would drive users to the site, it also unveiled a $20 million fund to pay creators.

PayPal, meantime, has been attempting to expand through acquisitions, announcing in early September the purchase of Paidy, a Japanese expert in online credit purchases.

Due to the rise of internet shopping during the epidemic, the company’s market valuation has more than doubled, and it now approaches $300 billion.

Pinterest’s acquisition would have solidified the company’s e-commerce position, as buyers increasingly prefer to buy products they’ve seen on social networking sites like Instagram.