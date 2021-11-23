‘Pawns’: Serbs in North Kosovo are embroiled in a simmering conflict.

Serbian flags and nationalist paintings adorn the streets of Mitrovica, Kosovo’s Serb enclave, where the community practically runs a state within a split city that has become a symbolic flashpoint.

Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, has straddled a smoldering fault line between Serbs in the north and ethnic Albanians in the south for the previous two decades.

The fragile peace is supported by NATO, and the Ibar River essentially divides the two settlements.

The city is a microcosm of tensions, with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence and unrest last month reigniting fears that conflicts in the hotspot may further exacerbate tensions.

“There is a broad perception that a clash is impending,” said Jovana Radosavljevic, director of the local non-profit the New Social Initiative, adding that tensions were at their greatest in a decade.

The 33-year-old activist attributes the growing temperature to populist rhetoric from Kosovo’s new administration, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, as well as mistrust instilled by Belgrade officials.

“We’re just pawns in this game,” she explains.

Because of Mitrovica’s proximity to the Serbian border to the north, the city’s Serbian enclave has become a tool for Belgrade to stir up instability and exert indirect pressure on Kosovo.

In recent years, EU-mediated discussions have made little headway, and hostility between Kosovo’s Albanian and Serb communities has persisted since the late 1990s Yugoslav wars.

Serbs have considered Kosovo as the cradle of their culture and Orthodox faith for millennia, hampering efforts to reach a compromise.

A colossal statue of medieval Serbian ruler Lazar stands along Mitrovica’s main avenue, pointing defiantly south, where the majority of the city’s 70,000 Albanians live.

Serb resident Stefan Miljkovic, 28, adds, “Kosovo is ours and will stay ours.”

Serbs in Mitrovica and a few other northern enclaves have been adamant in their refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Civil disobedience is used by community members to exhibit defiance, ranging from refusing to pay utility bills and taxes to refusing to cross Mitrovica’s bridge to contact with their Albanian neighbors.

Locals utilize Serbian dinars in stores, and students in schools follow a Belgrade-approved curriculum.

“It’s like the Wild West here,” says Dejan Nedeljkovic, a 38-year-old economist who claims to have been fired after a disagreement with local Serb powerbrokers.

Mitrovica, which has a Serb population of 12,000, and other northern Serb areas, are tightly controlled by a group allied to President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party.

The majority of the Serb minority in the city works for Belgrade-funded organizations.