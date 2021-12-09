Patrick Rhatigan, CEO of 10G, talks about lead generation, business development, and post-covid sales.

10G, a market-leading outsourced business development agency, is founded and led by Patrick Rhatigan. For small and medium-sized enterprises, 10G delivers a world-class sales force to help them achieve and exceed their revenue targets. Prior to founding 10G in 2017, Rhatigan held senior and executive positions at TruEngage, plzADvize, and ProgrammAddict, among other breakthrough advertising technology startups.

Rhatigan discusses a range of issues in this interview, including business development, lead generation, and current sales trends.

Small and medium-sized businesses searching for a better approach to expand their revenue might turn to 10G. What sets 10G apart is that we are not a one-size-fits-all solution; instead, we provide customized solutions to meet the needs of each of our clients. For some of our clients, we serve as their entire outbound sales engine, bringing qualified prospects to the table. For others, we are a supportive force that helps in areas where the company is having difficulty. This could include creating a go-to-market strategy or hosting a course on how to conduct a discovery call in a way that leads to sales funnel progression.

We’ve been in business since 2017, but this past year has been particularly exciting for us, giving us a lot of momentum heading towards 2022. Unlike other lead generation firms that rely on third-party sales enablement platforms, we have used our revenues to construct our own software, which we introduced this year. We can give a more personalized and efficient service to our clients because we have our own platform. It also assists us in ensuring that it works for them.

Because we measure our success by the success of our clients, we are laser-focused on bringing success to the businesses we deal with. By delivering a best-in-class, cost-effective solution, we hope to level the playing field for our clients, who are often not yet in a position to build out their internal sales teams in a highly competitive employment market.

What sets us distinct are our people, our software platform, and our approach. Most lead generation firms will brag about their volume, which they do by cramming your calendar with meetings. Many of these meetings, however, will not result in new business.

We've gone in a whole new direction. We examine previous successful deals with our clients to determine who made the choice and what factors were important.