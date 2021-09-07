Patients die stranded in rural hospitals in Covid-swamped Texas.

Daniel Wilkinson survived two tours of service in Afghanistan but succumbed to gallstone problems, progressively deteriorating while his under-equipped doctors watched helplessly.

Wilkinson, 46, was only 90 minutes away by road or 30 minutes away by helicopter from Houston, which is known for its world-class hospitals. The concern is that persons infected with the Delta version of the coronavirus have completely swamped the Texas health-care system.

As of September 1, 14,700 people had been admitted to hospitals in this prosperous state, barely shy of the record set in January when a winter Covid wave wrecked havoc over the country.

“We kept a little over 750 patients in the prior surges. We’ve been running between 820 and 850 people at the moment, so the hospitals are extremely full,” said Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president of Houston Methodist Hospital, which is actually a collection of institutions.

Things have gotten so bad that patients are being treated in a conference room at one of the clinics.

As a result, rural health facilities are being obliged to hold patients like Wilkinson who they are ill-equipped to care for.

He was admitted to the county’s only hospital on August 21, a block from his house in the 4,000-person hamlet of Bellville.

Because the hospital lacked the necessary technology to remove his gallstones, it attempted to arrange a helicopter transfer to another facility.

Bellville Medical Hospital CEO Daniel Bonk said, “Our staff and our physician worked constantly for over six hours attempting to get him that transfer to a tertiary care center somewhere.”

“At the time, our emergency room doctor went on Facebook to try to get him transferred,” Bonk added.

A doctor near Austin, Texas’ capital, offered to take Wilkinson in, but then called back five minutes later to say his hospital was full.

According to John Henderson, president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, “we get a couple calls every day from rural hospital officials who are just desperately trying to find a place to transfer these patients.” Texas has the most such facilities in any US state, at 158.

Wilkinson’s case, he argued, was not unique.

“I would say we’ve had a circumstance that didn’t end well and resulted in a patient’s death every day this week,” Henderson said.

The feverish quest for hospital beds somewhere larger and more equipped leaves hospital employees feeling powerless and overwhelmed.

“We ‘lose’ a nurse almost every day because she needs to phone everyone. Brief News from Washington Newsday.