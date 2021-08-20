Past disaster failures haunt the earthquake-devastated country of Haiti.

Aid was arriving five days after a massive earthquake struck Haiti, killing over 2,200 people, but officials were keen to avoid repeating the blunders made after the 2010 quake that ravaged the Caribbean nation.

With about 53,000 homes completely demolished and more than 77,000 homes damaged in Saturday’s earthquake, authorities are dealing with a large number of people who will require considerable recovery assistance.

Authorities, on the other hand, want to offer materials for residents to reconstruct their collapsed homes rather to set up camps like those that sprung up after the earthquake that killed over 200,000 people in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“To avoid repeating the mistakes of 2010, no tents will be distributed, and no camps will be established,” stated Federica Cecchet, deputy chief of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Haiti mission.

Survivors of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake 11 years ago faced years in makeshift settlements while the country’s reconstruction effort slowed.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were displaced as a result of the tragedy, which also devastated 60% of the country’s healthcare system, posing a huge challenge for authorities and the worldwide humanitarian community.

Instead, after Saturday’s calamity, which killed at least 2,189 people and injured over 12,200, the focus will be on repairing and reconstructing people’s houses.

Plastic sheeting, boards, and nails have already been dispatched to the southern peninsula, which was heavily struck by the 7.2-magnitude quake, in addition to food, drinking water, and emergency medical treatment.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of 2010, when there were camps all over the place,” said Jerry Chandler, the head of the civil protection agency, citing the difficulty in monitoring and eventually shutting down what were supposed to be temporary facilities.

Foreign aid has begun to arrive in Haiti as rebuilding efforts continue, despite the fact that the country was already suffering from the death of its president a month ago.

The US has sent helicopters to Haiti to help with medical evacuations of the most seriously injured to specialist hospitals in the capital.

The American army will also establish a field hospital in Les Cayes, one of the hardest damaged locations.

On Thursday, US General Hank Taylor said, “We do have air force medical professionals there providing assist.” “Today, we are bringing in one of our medical hospital capabilities, with more to follow.”

To assist with the response, the USS Arlington, a US Navy transport ship, and a British Navy boat will be dispatched to Haiti. Brief News from Washington Newsday.