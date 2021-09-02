Passengers who were not vaccinated on a Carnival cruise were denied disembarkation in the Dominican Republic due to crew COVID infections.

Passengers onboard the Carnival Magic cruise are alleging on social media that they were refused to disembark in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday because they were not vaccinated.

Unvaccinated passengers were being denied entry into the Dominican Republic by officials, according to a letter sent by a Carnival Cruise Magic passenger, due to a succession of confirmed crew members who were infected with COVID-19.

Guests on the @CarnivalCruise Carnival Magic #cruise reported that they were first denied access to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. Later, Dominican health officials only allowed vaccinated passengers ashore, and they were not allowed to go on shore excursions. https://t.co/Q6sx33lUPu pic.twitter.com/HZWAammN75

According to the cruise line’s statement, the staff members were completely vaccinated and most were showing just moderate or no signs of the virus. The diseased crew was placed in isolation, and anyone who came into contact with them were placed in quarantine, according to Carnival.

The Magic ship arrived at Amber Cove on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., however disembarkation was delayed because Dominican Republic officials had extra concerns related to the personnel COVID cases onboard, according to Cruise Hive.

Following an appeal from the Magic’s captain, Dominican Republic officials made a ruling forcing unvaccinated passengers to remain onboard the cruise ship, according to Porthole Cruise and Travel.

The cruise liner #carnivalmagic is docked at Amber Cove in the @GoDomRep, but they have refused to let us in. The ruling has been appealed by [email protected] Is there a reason for this? @carvivalcruise #DominicanRepublic #ambercove

Passengers who have been vaccinated may exit the ship at the port of call, but they will be subjected to random COVID testing and will not be permitted to access the beach. Shopping and pools, on the other hand, would be available, according to the news agency.

“I don’t have anything to comment at the moment because this is still very much a fluid issue and I don’t have any details,” Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald told a Facebook fan who inquired about the Amber Cove problem with the Magic ship.

“Obviously, we’re putting in a lot of effort to address whatever the issue is and work with the port authority. According to Cruise Hive, “we’ll let everyone know on board as soon as we can.”

Carnival allowed a tiny number of passengers who had not been vaccinated to board the Magic cruise. According to Cruise Hive, they were provided an exemption to travel with the cruise line.

Amber and the Magic ship were on a five-day Eastern Caribbean cruise that left Port Canaveral, Florida on Monday.