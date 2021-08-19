Passengers on airplanes cause havoc in the skies, resulting in $531,545 in fines.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that 34 passengers from the United States might face civil penalties of up to $531,545 for misbehaving on flights.

According to The Washington Post, there has been a significant increase in reported cases of passengers causing disturbances on airplanes in the United States, with nearly two-thirds of new cases coming from those who refused to comply with the federal transportation-wide mask mandate, which will remain in effect until Jan. 18.

The FAA has received 3,889 reports of rowdy passengers since January 1, with 2,867 of those refusing to comply with the mask mandate.

The FAA reports reveal situations in which passengers refused to wear masks and drank their own alcohol on board, as well as incidents in which a passenger appeared to sniff cocaine, tossed carry-on bags at other passengers, and hid a flight attendant’s jacket.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson has requested American airports to help in the fight against disruptive airline passengers, saying that drinking “frequently contributes to this harmful behavior.”

Many flight attendants have been physically assaulted, he said, and he has implemented a “zero-tolerance policy” for rowdy passengers.

According to CNN, the heaviest fine announced was a $45,000 charge against a man who hurled his bags at another passenger and then lay on the aisle floor “grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and shoving his head up her skirt.”

The flight from New York to Orlando was forced to arrive in Virginia early.

Currently, the FAA is investigating 682 passenger incidents that may have broken federal laws.