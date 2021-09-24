Partisan Election Review in Arizona Confirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.

A draft copy of a study scheduled to be delivered on Friday shows that a hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US election results in Arizona’s largest county nearly mirrored the official account indicating Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

Biden defeated former President Trump in Maricopa County by around 45,000 votes, according to the Republican-funded analysis, a modest increase in the official margin of victory.

As he considers a run for the White House in 2024, the review by an inexperienced outfit called Cyber Ninjas is unlikely to deter Trump from continuing to target America’s democratic system.

However, it affirms what was already widely assumed: the results of the 2020 election will remain.

In a statement, Republican board chairman Jack Sellers stated, “This implies the tabulation technology counted the ballots as it was supposed to do, and the results represent the will of the voters.”

“That should bring the story to a close. Everything else is merely background noise.”

Arizona has been at the focus of a push by Trump and his associates to rig the 2020 election based on Trump’s unsubstantiated accusations of rampant election fraud.

Since leaving office, he has worked tirelessly to destroy public trust in the US electoral system, and his supporters have already begun calling for similar evaluations in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, in response to Trump’s accusations, Republican-led states such as Texas, Florida, and Georgia have implemented restrictive new voting rules that target mail-in voting and other tactics that increase turnout.

The Arizona investigation, dubbed “the fraudit,” comes after two credible audits revealed no concerns. It has been tainted by criticism of its procedures from lawmakers from both parties, who warned that the findings would be untrustworthy.

The result is a big setback for Trump, who declared only hours before the results were announced that the entire country was watching “to see what the highly respected auditors and Arizona State Senate discovered.”

However, with tens of thousands of ballots set to be included in the report, he is likely to seize on charges of anomalies.

ft-jfx/dw